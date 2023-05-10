JAMB Promises To Assist Nigerian Evacuees From Sudan

Prof Oloyede, The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), gave the cheering news while receiving the delegation led by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on discussions on how the student returnees who wish to complete their respective studies in Nigeria, could so do.

The JAMB Registrar expressed his readiness to work with the universities regulator, the National Universities Commission (NUC) to ensure a seamless transition for the completion of the affected students.

He, however, noted that in line with the Arusha/Addis Ababa declaration, a university transfer student must spend at least two years in any university before certification.

For those whose course can be completed on-line, he said that National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has provision for online courses.

Prof Oloyede used the opportunity to commend Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa for being proactive at all times on issues affecting Nigerians abroad, describing the Commission as a “good supplement “ to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the Commission was inundated with calls from Parents and students expressing concerns on how they will complete their respective studies in Nigeria.

She said that the guidelines released by JAMB will be made public and posted on NiDCOM websites and other social media handles of the Commission.

She, however, expressed her appreciation to Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and JAMB for being a strategic partner with NIDCOM .

One of the members of Parent Association of the student evacuees ,Hajia Asmau Muhammad Yerima, appealed to the Federal Government to provide the necessary means for students to continue their studies in Nigeria as part of the therapy for the trauma they went through.

She thanked NiDCOM and JAMB, as well as the Federal Government of Nigeria for their efforts since the crisis began in Sudan and the kind gesture towards the students.

It will be recalled that the war that broke out in Sudan had distrupted the açademic programmes of thousands of Nigerian students which led to evacuation, till date, of over 1,856 Nigerians back to the country.