IPOB Denies Bombing Claims by Army

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vehemently denied allegations made by the Nigerian Air Force regarding the bombing of their purported camps and those of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Orsumohu and Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State, as well as Osuihiteukwa in Orsu LGA, Imo State.

In a press statement released by the pro-Biafran group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, they firmly asserted that the Eastern Security Network does not maintain any camps in the locations mentioned by the military. IPOB further contended that the Nigerian military’s claims were false and misleading, emphasizing that these areas were inhabited by innocent civilians.

It said, “The global family of IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu debunk the claims by the Nigerian Air Force of bombing IPOB’s ESN camps at Orsumohu and Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State and Osuihiteukwa in Orsu LGA, Imo State.

“We are bold to say that ESN does not have camps in any of the bombed locations.

“However, as much as we detest the criminals impersonating IPOB and ESN in their violent activities in the name of Biafra struggle, we nevertheless condemn the bombing of any part of Biafra Land by the Nigeria Air Force.

“If the Nigeria Air Force has functioning fighter jets to bomb criminal hideouts in the rainforest of the South-East, why then have they not bombed terrorists and bandits who are in the open in the desert lands of the North?

“Some communities in the Northern region are under the control of Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, and bandits. They are moving freely, abducting school children and farmers, while their state governors and the Federal Government of Nigeria are negotiating with them.

“But in the South-East, because of ethnic bigotry and hatred of the Federal Government, the Nigeria Air Force is boasting of bombing the criminal hideouts. We totally condemn this bombing and destruction of our land.

“The Federal Government negotiates and pays ransom to terrorists and bandits in the North, and the terrorists and bandits, in turn, use the money to acquire more assault rifles and other sophisticated weapons to continue their terror activities.

“ESN operatives are intact and waiting for the last whistle for Biafra freedom. We are focused on the restoration of Biafra and not on killing our people in Biafraland. Biafrans are fully aware that those kidnapping and snatching cars are neither IPOB members nor ESN operatives.

The group then denied claims that it carries out operations in camps as being stated by the army.

“For the benefit of doubt, Biafra does not have an army, and there is nothing called Biafran Liberation Army in Biafra land or in diaspora. What we have are vigilante outfits and the Eastern Security Network. ESN has a mandate to go after terrorists masquerading as herdsmen in our bushes and forests raping our mothers, sisters, and wives and destroying our farmlands in the East.

“The criminals operating in military camouflage parading themselves as Biafra Liberation Army are sponsored agents of the Nigeria government, not ESN operatives at all. We are not criminals nor terrorists otherwise civilised countries would not give us the freedom to gather in their countries.

“The Nigeria Air Force must call those criminal camps they bombed by their names and not mention ESN or IPOB. Meanwhile, Air Force bombing of any camp in Biafra Land while negotiating and funding terrorists in the North is the promotion of the same ethnic cleansing agenda against Biafrans and the Biafran nation.

“We are not going to retreat nor surrender until the Independent State of Biafra is restored,” the statement added.