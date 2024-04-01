Vandalism Attempt on Lagos Smart City Project Thwarted by Police

In a late-night operation, officers from the Man Centre Division of the Lagos State Police Command intercepted individuals engaged in the vandalization of armored cables along Oba Akran Road. The cables were part of the infrastructure for the Smart City Light Up Lagos Project, a key initiative by the state government.

According to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, the apprehended suspects were identified as Oseni Yusuf, Richard Solomon, Emmanuel Ezeobi, and Isaac Shedrach. The patrol officers intervened at approximately 12:25 am, thwarting the attempted theft.

Vandalism of public infrastructure not only poses significant safety risks but also undermines efforts to enhance urban amenities and services. The incident underscores the importance of vigilance and prompt action by law enforcement agencies to safeguard vital assets.

An ongoing investigation has been launched to ascertain further details surrounding the attempted theft and to identify any additional individuals involved. Authorities are committed to ensuring that those responsible face appropriate legal consequences.