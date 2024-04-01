Police Arrest Kidnap Suspect While Trying to Collect Ransom in Adamawa

Roland Raymond, a 32-year-old resident of Detti village in Ganye Local Government Area, has been apprehended by the Adamawa State Police Command on charges of criminal intimidation related to kidnapping.

Alhaji Yahya Congo and Abraham Paul reported to authorities that Raymond had contacted them via phone, demanding a sum of 600,000 Naira under threat of kidnapping.

Acting swiftly upon receiving the complaints, police officers from Ganye Division, in collaboration with local hunters, moved to apprehend the suspect. Raymond was arrested while in the process of collecting the ransom.

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed that the suspect will undergo further investigation before being formally charged in court.

Criminal activities such as kidnapping and extortion pose significant threats to the safety and security of communities. Law enforcement agencies continue to work tirelessly to combat such offenses and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

The successful apprehension of Roland Raymond serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the police and local communities in combating crime and maintaining public safety in Adamawa State.