Zulum Appoints Mshelia, Kyari New Heads For REB, Healthcare Agency

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointments of Dr Lawu Auta Mshelia as Acting Executive Director, Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) and Engr Abba Kyari, as General Manager of Borno State Rural Electrification Board (REB).

The appointments were announced by the Governor’s Spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement issued on Thursday from Maiduguri.

Engr Kyari is moving from being director of electrical engineering at the Ministry of Housing and Energy to becoming GM of REB, following retirement of the former GM, Engr Jacob Taru Katambi in February 2022.

On his part, Dr Mshelia will be replacing Dr Goni Abba at the Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The Agency’s outgoing E.D, Dr Goni Abba, is to assume a new office as Director of Public Health at the Borno State Ministry of Health, which is the office Dr Mshelia is leaving, Gusau explained in the statement.

Governor Zulum, the statement noted, deeply appreciates the services of the outgoing ED and urges him to deploy his experience, especially the one gained from the SPHCDA, to the State Ministry of Health towards enhanced public health services to for the well being of Borno’s people.

On Mshelia:

Dr Lawi Auta Mshelia, a 60-year old public health specialist hails from Hawul Local Government Area in Borno State.

He holds a Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from Royal Tropical Institute, KIT in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

He holds MBBS from the University of Maiduguri, Nigeria, after attending Federal Government College Odogbolu in Ogun State.

An author of research publications on some infectious diseases and other aspects of public health, Dr Mshelia has attended courses with certificates on different aspects of public health at countries in Europe, East Africa, West Africa and South-Central Africa.

He also attended numerous public health courses across Nigeria.

Dr Mshelia has in addition to his routine responsibilities at the Ministry of Health, chaired and served as member of several committees which bothered on public health care over the years.

On Engr Kyari:

58 year-old Kyari hails from Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.

A member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Kyari holds a Bachelors Degree (B.Eng) in Electrical Electronics from University of Maiduguri and a National Diploma in Electrical Electronics from Ramat Polytechnic. He attended Government Day Secondary School, Monguno and Monguno Central Primary School.

The new GM has gained substantial experience from over 30 years of services from his earliest position as Assistant Technical Officer and later Chief Technical Officer at the former Ministry of Works and Housing from 1990 to 2007 before he became director of electrical engineering services at the Ministry of Housing and Energy in 2007.

Engr Kyari has attended courses related to electrical engineering within Nigeria.

Governor Zulum congratulates the new General Manager of Borno State Rural Electrification Board (REB) and Acting Executive Director, Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), and urges them to give their very best to the service of Borno people, Gusau concluded in the statement.