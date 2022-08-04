News

Last Batch Of Muslim Pilgrims Arrive In Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
36

The Lagos State Government has completed the 2022 Hajj operations with the arrival of the last batch of 36 pilgrims from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

The Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSMPWB), Mr. AbdulHakeem Kosoko, who arrived with the pilgrims, said 1,665 persons undertook the exercise, stressing that the pilgrimage was hitch-free.

Some of the pilgrims also appreciated the State Government as well as officials of the LSMPWB for their selfless service that made the journey and experience in the holy land memorable.

Recall that Lagos Muslim Pilgrims began their journey back home after the completion of the Hajj rites with the first batch of 430 pilgrims arriving on Sunday, July 17, 2022. This was followed by the second batch of another 426 pilgrims on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The third batch of 416 pilgrims arrived on Friday, July 22, while the fourth batch of 347 came in on Wednesday, July 27.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
36

Related Articles

ICPC

ICPC Not At Liberty To Disclose Investigative Activities – ICPC Chairman

46 mins ago
Police

Police Academy Begins Application Into 9th Regular Course Cadet Programme

1 hour ago
Babagana Zulum

Zulum Appoints Mshelia, Kyari New Heads For REB, Healthcare Agency

5 hours ago
Police

Police Arrest Imo Jailbreak Escapee

5 hours ago