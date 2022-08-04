Police Arrest Imo Jailbreak Escapee

The Imo State Police Command’s tactical teams, after diligent gathering of both technical and credible intelligence, trailed one Osita Ogbuiri ‘m’ aka Shina Rambo, a native of Mmahu in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, to their hideout in Utuma/ Ukwa, a boundary between Abia and Cross River State.

In a statement on Thursday, the Command described Ogbuiri as a notorious criminal who had been on the wanted list for his involvement in violent crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping and terrorism.

The statement said Ogbuiri was among the inmates that escaped from the Imo Correctional Centre Owerri, on the 5th of April, 2021, jail break, while serving life imprisonment for the murder of two persons.

It continued, “The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives engaged them in a gun duel, but were overwhelmed by the superior fire-power and professional dexterity displayed by the gallant police operatives. The escapee serial killer kingpin, Osita Ogbuiri aka Shina Rambo was neutralized in the process while others escaped with bullet wounds. One pump action gun with seventeen (17) expended and four (4) unexpended cartridges were recovered at the scene.

“After escaping from Imo Correctional Centre Owerri, he went into hiding in a neighbouring state, where he formed a terror group, operating in Ohaji Egbema LGA and its environs, terrorizing innocent people in the Community.

“The suspect, Osita Ogbuiri is a member of a deadly cult group called “DE-GBAM” and has been involved in several violent attacks/killings of security agencies. It is on record that, he led his gang members in the killing of the Town Union President, Charles Mgbarahu ‘m’ of Mmahu Egbema in Ohaji Egbema LGA and six others on the 8th of February, 2022, in a rivalry cult clash. Also on the 9th of July, 2022, he killed a police Inspector in Obokofia and on the 21st of July, 2021 he murdered a Naval officer all in Ohaji Egbema respectively.

“Meanwhile, the corpse of the notorious bandit have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, lmo State; the Community is still agog; while concerted efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang at large.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc(+) while extolling the operatives for their gallantry , thanked the good people of Imo State for their undaunting support given to the command and enjoined them not to relent in assisting police and other security agencies with credible information and to report on time, any person/ persons seen with bullet wounds in their neighbourhood to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency control numbers; 08034773600 or 08098880197.”