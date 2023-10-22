Shettima Lands in US for AfDB World Food Prize

Vice President Kashim Shettima has made a momentous arrival in the United States to participate in the prestigious African Development Bank (AfDB) World Food Prize event, held in Iowa. As the Special Guest at the event, Shettima is set to deliver the keynote address, addressing the growing global food crisis.

Stanley Nkwocha, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, officially disclosed Shettima’s involvement in the event, marking a significant step in addressing food security issues on the world stage.

The event, coordinated by the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, gathering experts, leaders, and innovators from around the world to discuss sustainable solutions to global hunger and food insecurity.

Shettima’s visit will also feature high-stakes meetings with prominent manufacturers, investors, and key government officials from various U.S. states. This strategic engagement seeks to foster collaboration and attract investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, as well as garner commitments to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s ambitious goals for Nigeria’s agro-food industry.

Shettima’s visit is particularly significant as Nigeria grapples with a deepening food insecurity crisis, attributed to rising food inflation, which reached a staggering 30.64 percent in September. Additionally, the country is plagued by escalating security challenges that have disrupted food production and distribution.

The world’s eyes are now on the Vice President as he takes the center stage in Iowa, delivering a keynote address that may hold the key to addressing one of the most pressing global issues of our time – the battle against hunger and malnutrition.