Govt Loses Billions in Airport Tollgate Revenue – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has disclosed a substantial decline in government revenue from airport tollgates.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a Federal Executive Council meeting, Keyamo revealed a staggering 82 per cent drop, equivalent to N10 billion, under the previous regulations.

Expressing dismay over the ministry’s distribution of complimentary e-tags, Keyamo highlighted that an alarming 82 per cent were allocated free of charge to VIPs. This practice has resulted in a significant revenue shortfall, emphasizing a pressing issue that requires immediate attention.

The minister stated, “Let me give you the shocking statistics. The negative figure that we get at the end of the day from the complimentary e-tags is 82 per cent, in the negative.

“In other words, where we are supposed to have a 100 per cent contract on the e-costs from these e-tags that we print, it is only 18 per cent that we now end up selling. That is how bad it is. 18 per cent and 82 per cent of these e-tags are given out free of charge to VIPs. So, imagine the loss in my sector, and I ask myself,’Which other sector will I go to that they give me anything free?’

“Is it because I’m a VIP that you say that in FCT, I should not pay land charges that you waive it for me? I pay for that sector. I pay for power. Yes, I pay for everything. So, why would anybody now come to my own sector and want to get free passage? Not possible. That is how bad it is.”

The minister added that billions of naira was lost in the past due to free e-tags to the VIPs.

“So this has led in the past to loss of billions of naira, not millions, annually. Yet, our airport infrastructure, you know, is decaying. I am helpless. I’m looking for concessionaires. I’m looking for help with decaying infrastructure.

“They will be the first to cry out, these same VIPs – ‘why are the toilets like this? Why are your toilets smelling? Why can’t you do this?’ They are the same people, but they don’t pay for the services. So, if we want improved infrastructure at the airport, we must pay for services,” he said.