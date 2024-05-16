47 Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists Surrender

The Nigerian Army has announced the surrendered of a total of 47 individuals associated with Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The army revealed that the individuals surrendered to troops of 403 Amphibious Brigade of MNJTF Sector 3, on May 15.

According to a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the group included 7 men, 9 women, and 31 children, who turned themselves in at Kwatan Turare and Doron Baga, Kukawa LGA Borno State Nigeria.

The statement read in part, “During the initial investigation conducted, it was revealed that these individuals managed to escape from Sharama, located in the Lake Chad Islands. Among those who surrendered was Mallam Muazu Adamu, a known fighter within the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS) faction, who operated under Commander Alai Gana. He surrendered alongside his wife.

“Other members of the group disclosed that they had been engaged in farming activities before deciding to make their escape. The items found in their possession include clothes, blankets, mats, pots, plates, and various other personal belongings.

“The surrendered individuals are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to ascertain more details regarding their activities and affiliations. The MNJTF remains committed to maintaining peace and security in Lake Chad basin region.

“This development marks a step in the ongoing efforts to weaken the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region. The MNJTF continues to encourage those still involved in terrorist activities to surrender and embrace peace.”