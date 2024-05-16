African First Ladies United Against Cancer

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has rallied her counterparts from other African countries in Abuja to combat the scourge of cancer.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu expressed the urgent need for early detection and treatment, citing alarming statistics of 127,763 new cancer cases and 79,542 deaths reported within the year. The time to act is now.

First Ladies from OIC member states share insights and experiences in cancer management, with notable contributions from the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, advocating for holistic approaches including dietary improvements and leveraging medicinal resources.

A pivotal moment arrives with the unveiling of the Abuja Declaration, a collective commitment to prioritize cancer prevention and treatment efforts. Key resolutions include improved funding, intensified advocacy, and enhanced collaboration among member states.

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, echoes the urgency of enacting a National Cancer Act, underscoring the importance of legislative support in the fight against cancer.

With the leadership of First Ladies driving the advocacy forward, optimism abounds for a future marked by progress and improved outcomes in the battle against cancer. Together, we can make a difference.