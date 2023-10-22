Arewa Youths Slam Onaiyekan Over Comment on INEC

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has taken a stand against religious leaders it perceives as propagating hatred, with a particular focus on Bishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan.

AYCF’s National President, Yerima Shettima, expressed grave concerns about the impact of leaders like Onaiyekan on humanity.

Shettima’s condemnation came in response to Cardinal Onaiyekan’s recent remarks concerning the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. Onaiyekan criticized Yakubu, accusing him of misleading the Nigerian public and lacking honesty in the conduct of the 2023 elections.

Cardinal Onaiyekan argued that Yakubu failed to disclose the truth to Nigerians when it was apparent that the election process did not proceed as expected. He maintained that honesty and transparency must prevail, especially as the opposition challenges President Bola Tinubu’s victory in court.

In response, Yerima Shettima vehemently criticized Onaiyekan’s comments, labeling them as disingenuous and hypocritical. Shettima, in an official statement he signed, emphasized his belief in INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu’s unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring a transparent electoral process.

He said: “True Men of God are expected to preach salvation and not preach selective partisanship behind the garb of religion as is the case with Onaiyekan.”

Shettima accused the Cardinal of misusing the pulpit when he stated that Yakubu was misleading Nigerians on the conduct of the 2023 election.

“His comment about the prevailing court suit filed by the opposition challenging the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is part of a sinister plot by pretenders to hide behind the glory of the Church to further the dubious political agenda of certain interests.”

Speaking further, Shettima urged Onaiyekan to stop hiding behind the garb of religion and pursue his partisanship instead.

He added, “It is unjust and unfair to accuse Yakubu of any wrongdoing, as he went to great lengths to ensure that the exercise was the most transparent and credible in Nigeria’s history.

“Firstly, Yakubu’s commitment to transparency and fairness is evident in the extensive preparations made by INEC for the 2023 general elections.

“The commission implemented various reforms, including the introduction of new technologies such as electronic voting machines and biometric voter registration. These measures aimed to eliminate voter fraud, enhance the accuracy of the electoral roll, and ensure the credibility of the entire process. Yakubu’s proactive approach demonstrates his dedication to conducting a transparent and fair election.

“Secondly, Yakubu’s efforts to promote inclusivity and equal representation further highlight his commitment to fairness.

“INEC, under Yakubu’s leadership, embarked on a comprehensive voter education campaign to ensure that all eligible citizens were aware of their rights and responsibilities. This campaign targeted marginalized communities, rural areas, and traditionally underrepresented groups, aiming to bridge the gap in political participation. By actively engaging with these communities, Yakubu demonstrated his commitment to ensuring that every citizen had an equal opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

“Furthermore, Yakubu’s emphasis on the independence of INEC showcases his dedication to upholding the principles of fairness and credibility. He consistently advocated for the autonomy of the commission, resisting external pressures and interference.

“This commitment to independence allowed INEC to operate without bias or favoritism, ensuring that the electoral process remained impartial and transparent. Yakubu’s unwavering stance against external influence demonstrates his integrity and commitment to conducting a just election.

“Moreover, Yakubu’s proactive measures to address potential challenges and mitigate electoral malpractices further solidify his dedication to fairness. INEC, under his leadership, established a robust system for monitoring and reporting irregularities during the election. This system included the deployment of election observers, both domestic and international, to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Additionally, Yakubu implemented strict protocols to prevent voter intimidation, violence, and other forms of electoral misconduct. These measures demonstrate his commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.”