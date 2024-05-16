News

Collapsed Theatre: Adeleke Assures OAU of Support

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
32
Ademola Adeleke
Ademola Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has vowed to support for the repair of the collapse ceiling of an Amphitheatre at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile–Ife.

Expressing devastation, Adeleke described the incident, which caused injuries to some students, as quite unfortunate.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

The statement read in part, “In the interim, Governor has directed the Commissioner of Education to liaise with the authorities at the OAU on necessary interventions to ameliorate impacts on the affected.

“The Governor urges the people of the state to stand in solidarity with the institution, most especially injured students, and render any available supports, including donation of bloods if required.

“He prays for the quick recovery of injured students while hoping that the OAU overcome this dastard experience in no time to be able to focus on the pursuit for academic excellence.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
32

Related Articles

Ogun Govt Demolishes Shanties Under Bridges

1 hour ago

47 Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists Surrender

1 hour ago
KAI

Lagos Taskforce Dismantles Shanties in Lekki, Impounds Motorcycles

2 hours ago
EFCC

Court Jails 15 Internet Fraudsters in Benin City

2 hours ago