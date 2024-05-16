Collapsed Theatre: Adeleke Assures OAU of Support

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has vowed to support for the repair of the collapse ceiling of an Amphitheatre at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile–Ife.

Expressing devastation, Adeleke described the incident, which caused injuries to some students, as quite unfortunate.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

The statement read in part, “In the interim, Governor has directed the Commissioner of Education to liaise with the authorities at the OAU on necessary interventions to ameliorate impacts on the affected.

“The Governor urges the people of the state to stand in solidarity with the institution, most especially injured students, and render any available supports, including donation of bloods if required.

“He prays for the quick recovery of injured students while hoping that the OAU overcome this dastard experience in no time to be able to focus on the pursuit for academic excellence.”