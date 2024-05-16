News

Ogun Govt Demolishes Shanties Under Bridges

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
27

The Ogun State Government has initiated the demolition of shanties and makeshift structures constructed under bridges and public areas throughout the state.

The exercise was supervised by Farouk Akintunde, the Senior Special Assistant on Environment to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

According to Akintunde, the demolition followed the expiration of notices issued to traders.

“These shanties had become havens for criminals, contributing to increased insecurity in the area,” the state government said in a terse statement.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
27

Related Articles

47 Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists Surrender

1 hour ago
KAI

Lagos Taskforce Dismantles Shanties in Lekki, Impounds Motorcycles

2 hours ago
Ademola Adeleke

Collapsed Theatre: Adeleke Assures OAU of Support

2 hours ago
EFCC

Court Jails 15 Internet Fraudsters in Benin City

2 hours ago