Ogun Govt Demolishes Shanties Under Bridges

The Ogun State Government has initiated the demolition of shanties and makeshift structures constructed under bridges and public areas throughout the state.

The exercise was supervised by Farouk Akintunde, the Senior Special Assistant on Environment to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

According to Akintunde, the demolition followed the expiration of notices issued to traders.

“These shanties had become havens for criminals, contributing to increased insecurity in the area,” the state government said in a terse statement.