Easter: FAAN Assures Passengers Of Security, Safety At Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured passengers and other airport users that its network of airports are fully prepared and ready for the usual upsurge in passenger traffic that is the norm around the Easter season.

“The Authority has put all necessary facilities, infrastructure, and manpower in place, to ensure seamless facilitation at the airports during the season and beyond,” FAAN said in a statement.

“We also want to reassure all passengers and airport users of safety and security, as all necessary security architectures have been mobilized and activated at our airports.

“The Authority would like to advise passengers and to endeavor to leave for the airport early enough, so as to ensure that check in formalities are concluded in good time.”