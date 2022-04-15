Buhari Mourns Victims Of Sokoto Boat Mishap

President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened to learn of the death of 29 persons in a tragic boat mishap in Shagari River at Gidan Magana in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement.

Shehu said, “The President extends heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the devastating incident, particularly the village head of Gidan Magana, Malam Muhammadu Auwal, who lost five of his children in the mishap.

“President Buhari directs Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to increase ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of riverine travel in the country.

“The President, who also commiserated with the government and people of Sokoto State, prays for the repose of the souls of the departed and divine comfort to the grieving families.”