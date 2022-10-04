Soludo Inaugurates ANSIPPA Board

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has inaugurated members of the Board for Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency -ANSIPPA.

At the Inauguratiom on Tuesday, the Governor tasked them on making Anambra an investment destination.

The followings are members of the Board:

Mustafa Chike Obi, Chairman.

Chinedu Onyiuke,Secretary.

Mark Okoye Jnr, MD/CEO, ANSIPPA

Other members include the Attorney General, Professor Sylvia Ifemeje, Commissioner for Finance Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, Commissioner for Lands, Prof Offornze Amucheazi, SAN, and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Chiamaka Nnake, Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr. Obinna Ngonadi, Mr Sammy Chidoka, Mr Christian Udechukwu, Dr. Marcel Offormata and Dr. Emeka Okeke respectively.