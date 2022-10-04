News

Soludo Inaugurates ANSIPPA Board

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
50

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has inaugurated members of the Board for Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency -ANSIPPA.

At the Inauguratiom on Tuesday, the Governor tasked them on making Anambra an investment destination.

The followings are members of the Board:

Mustafa Chike Obi, Chairman.
Chinedu Onyiuke,Secretary.
Mark Okoye Jnr, MD/CEO, ANSIPPA

Other members include the Attorney General, Professor Sylvia Ifemeje, Commissioner for Finance Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, Commissioner for Lands, Prof Offornze Amucheazi, SAN, and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Chiamaka Nnake, Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr. Obinna Ngonadi, Mr Sammy Chidoka, Mr Christian Udechukwu, Dr. Marcel Offormata and Dr. Emeka Okeke respectively.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
50

Related Articles

Reps

Reps Reconstruction Of Warri-Sapele-Benin, Sapele-Amukpe To Agbor Roads

2 hours ago

IGP Embarks On Tour For Police Project Inauguration

2 hours ago

Emir Of Lafia Extols Ortom On Security

2 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Speeds Up Smart City Development

2 hours ago