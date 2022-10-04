American Actress Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband, Cory Hardrict

After 14 years of marriage and two children together, American actress Tia Mowry has announced separation from her husband Cory Hardrict.

According to DailyMail.com , Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split when filing to end their marriage in Los Angeles on Monday.

Tia spoke about the separation on her Instagram page on Tuesday, where she said she would continue maintaining a friendship with her ex ‘as we co-parent our beautiful children.’

She wrote, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”