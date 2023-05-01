Help Is Here, Otti Assures Abia Workers

Dr. Alex Otti, the Governor-elect of Abia State, has extended his warm wishes to members of the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress on the occasion of Workers’ Day celebration in 2023.

In a statement he personally signed, Otti assured workers that they will no longer have to endure the unpleasant experience of being owed salary arrears under his leadership as Governor from May 29, 2023.

Otti also expressed his appreciation for the resilience and dedication demonstrated by civil servants in the State and Local Government, who have continued to deliver public services despite being owed several months of salary arrears. He commended their efforts and assured them that he will prioritize their welfare and wellbeing during his tenure.

The Governor-elect referred to civil and public servants in Abia State as “Fellow Abia workers” and emphasized that he considered himself a part of the workforce of the state, having been elected by the people on March 18, 2023. He pledged to work hand-in-hand with them to improve the standard of living for all citizens of the state.

The statement read, “I bring you special greetings on this auspicious occasion of the 2023 Workers’ Day Celebration, otherwise known as May Day, with the theme: ‘Workers’ Right and Socio-Economic Justice’.

“I consciously chose to address you as ‘fellow workers’ because, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, you joined thousands of passionate, enthusiastic and patriotic Abia voters to hire me as your employee. That noble and humbling decision has placed an additional burden of service on my shoulders.

“On behalf of the good people of Abia state, I wish to sincerely congratulate the organised Labour led by the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress, and other such bodies on this year’s celebration.

“I particularly salute our workers in the state and local government civil services, who, despite being owed many months of salary arrears, have ensured that the wheels of public service continue to spin.

“I’m aware as usual, that most of you will be celebrating this year’s May Day on empty stomachs as a result of non-payment of salaries. Be assured that such a sad experience will become a thing of the past going forward. I commend your resilience, long-suffering and uncommon dedication to duty in the service of our dear State.

“A year ago, I did the usual ritual of felicitation to you all, and I did reassure you that sooner than later, the ruinous era of gloom and sobriety would give way for a new dawn of blessings and abundance. Today, by the mercy of the Almighty God, our prayer, battle cry and admonition, ‘Weep No More, Help is on the Way’, has been answered and we can assuredly declare, help is here!