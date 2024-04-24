Hardship: Sanwo-Olu to Launch Eko Cares

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will tomorrow flag off the various interventions deployed to lessen the burden of Lagosians amid the economic hardship.

The interventions – in transportation, education, health and agriculture – are coming under the umbrella of EKO CARES.

The fuel subsidy removal sparked a rise in cost of living. Mr. Sanwo-Olu announced a 50% cut in fares on all government transport platforms on February 8, 2023.

After a review of the situation, the fare slash was reduced to 25%. For six weeks, the Ounje Eko Sunday market that signalled the reduction of food by 25% has been running. Civil servants from levels one to 14 were asked to work thrice a week. A N35,000 wage award was also given to all civil servants. About 15,000 women from all the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas got N50,000 each to support their businesses. Besides, Mr. Sanwo-Olu announced free delivery for expectant women in all government hospitals, among other initiatives.

To drive the initiatives, the Governor set up a non-partisan Special Dispensation Advisory Council of eminent Nigerians, including rights activists, religious leaders, a youth representative, and opposition party chieftains. It is chaired by Mr. Governor; Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat is alternate Chairman.

Details of other interventions will be unveiled tomorrow at a ceremony, which will take place at the Governor’s Office in Alausa, Ikeja.