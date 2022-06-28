EFCC To Jail Landlords Housing Yahoo Boys For 15 Years

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has threatened jail term of 15 years for landlords that give their properties in rent to yahoo boys.

This was made known in a message shared on the commission’s official twitter handle.

The message reads; “Okay now! What a juicy topic! E go sweet wella! Landlord way yahoo-boy dey stay for him house, my people, na 15 years imprisonment for the landlord o! E don set!

See the details of the public forum below, for landlords that will want to attend. Let’s see how they intend to prosecute this and send landlords to jail for 15 years.”