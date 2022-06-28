Tax Collection To Resume In Anambra After Three Months Suspension

The Governor of Anambra State Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo will on Wednesday meet with the unions’ executives of Transport and Market.

This will usher in the commencement of the collection of the informal sector taxes in the state after 3 months of suspension by Mr Governor to enable him start and conclude the revenue reform in Anambra state powered by Anambra State Internal Revenue Services AiRS.

The event is billed to hold at Dora Akunyili Women Development Center by 1.00 pm.

Mr. Richard Nworah Madiebo, Chairman/Chief Executive Anambra State Internal Revenue Service AiRS, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.