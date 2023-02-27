Expect Unimaginable Consequences If Youths’ Will Is Scuttled – Paul Enenche

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has earned that there will be unimaginable consequences if the will of the youths in the 2023 presidential election is scuttled.

This is as he lamented the violence and hate rhetorics against voters as seen in trending videos on social, just as he blamed the act on lunatics and bad leaders.

Enenche said this in a post shared on his official Twitter handle amidst complaints from some opposition parties about the Bimordial Voters Accreditation System of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The clergyman wrote, “Dear friends, we have witnessed an unusually stressful elections and vote casting process under very difficult conditions in most cases But I saw patriotism, enthusiasm and determination of our Nation’s citizens for a change of story ke never before-record-breaking turnout crowds with multitudes of first-time voters Unfortunately, the human demons in our country and their lunatic agents in various parts of the country didn’t allow for a peaceful and just process in those places. Video recordings of vir misdeeds were flying from Lagos, Rivers, Kogi, Anambra, etc. with thugs at the helm of affairs at certain units.

“Someone was saying, “If you are not voting our party, leave here,” at a polling unit in Lagos. – There was a place where the gate was locked, also in Lagos, and the thugs told the people, “If you are not voting our party, don’t come in.” In some places, people are told, “If you don’t want to vote our party, go back to your place.”

“In certain places, there was the report of no more presidential Ballot Papers, but there were Ballot Papers for the senatorial and house of reps.

“There were others where a particular party’s logo was said not to be on the Ballot Papers at all.

“Also, there were cases of thugs snatching Ballot Papers.

“The question is Who are the kinds of leaders or aspirants who would orchestrate those kinds of criminality?

“They are worthless, valueless generational labilities and mobile disasters who have neither credibility, relevance or quality to command any form of followership or win any credible elections, so they have to resort to criminality, thuggery and all forms of manipulative devices to attempt to win

“These are primordial, medieval, outmoded, antiquated, outdated, primitive, obsolescent entities who belong only to history, and not to the moment-bringing stone-age, barbaric, savage, bestial, animal behavior into contemporary times, using ballot snatching and voter intimidation. We announce that they are at the end of their road politically and otherwise since they have confirmed that they don’t belong to this age.

“Who are these kinds of leaders?

“They are detestable, abhorrent, reprehensible, obnoxious, odious personalities bent on immersing the Nation in the flavor of shame and ignominy in the eyes of the international community through their contemptible, execrated and abominable electoral crimes and actions. But we announce that the shame they are trying to bring on the Nation remains theirs and all that pertains to them forever!Now, despite all of the abnormalities cited, the people of Nigeria overwhelmingly expressed their choice of leadership through their vote. The people spoke through their vote.

“INEC is strongly advised to do the right thing and do it on time. Issues of inability to upload results on server failure of results upload from BVAS machines, and delay in the arrival of results, especially, from the Northern parts of the country, are raising a lot of suspicion. Kindly ensure that this is not a game as usual. Every attempt at scuttling the will of the people or frustrating the zeal of the youth will produce only unimaginable consequences People have voted and they are watching their votes. People already have the results of their polling units, etc. as confirmed at the end of voting exercise.

“Do the right thing and go down in history in honour and dignity, or do the wrong thing and go down In shame, ignominy and infamy forever.”