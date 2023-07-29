News

Zulum Withdraws Ngoshe’s Appointment

Anthony Adeniyi14 mins ago
4
zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum has written to the Borno State House of Assembly, withdrawing the name of Dr. Ibrahim Yusuf Ngoshe as commissioner nominee.

The Governor’s spokesman Malam Isa Gusau who announced this in a statement issued on Saturday, explained that by this, the number of commissioner nominees, is down from 18 to 17.

Gusau said further details will be provided should the need arise.

Governor Zulum, the statement recalled, had on Friday, July 28, 2023 submitted 18 names to the Borno State House of Assembly, including that of Ngoshe whose name was the 13th.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi14 mins ago
4

Related Articles

WAMY To Establish Islamic University In Jigawa

16 mins ago

Customs CG Hosts Members Of National Trade Facilitation Committee

8 hours ago

Lagos Taskforce Raids Blackspots In Oshodi, Ilupeju, Mushin

15 hours ago
Hope Uzodimma

Uzodinma Wants More Security Presence In Rural Areas Of Imo

16 hours ago