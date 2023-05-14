Zulum Wants More Science-tech Investments In Universities

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has emphasised the need for more investments in science and technology across universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He noted that science-tech has huge opportunities to create millions of jobs for Nigerian youths.

Zulum made the call on Saturday while attending the 27th convocation ceremony of Modibbo Adamawa University (MAU) for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Zulum’s presence was to honour an elder statesman from Borno State, billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Muhammad Indimi who was awarded an honourary doctorate degree by MAU.

Indimi is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Borno State University located in Maiduguri.

The Modibbo Adamawa University’s event held at the convocation square of the university, was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, amongst others.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, former Governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Boni Haruna, and Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo were also awarded honorary doctorate degrees in Law, Management, Science and Letters.

Senator Muhammad Ali Ndume, Barrister Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba, and that of the Borno State University, Professor Umar Kyari Sandabe were also in attendance.

… Lauds Indimi’s honour by MAU

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum commended the management of the Modibbo Adamma University for honouring Alhaji Muhammad Indimi.

The Governor also congratulated the business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Muhammad Indimi, who was conferred an honorary doctorate degree in Management.

Zulum appreciated Alhaji Muhammad Indimi for his contribution to supporting the development of education in Borno through scholarship programmes and other partnerships benefitted by students from Borno.