Zulum Visits Hospital In Gwoza, Meets Institution In Darkness

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State was filled with dismay as he witnessed the dire state of the General Hospital in Gwoza town, particularly the lack of electricity and other critical conditions.

During his one-day working visit to Gwoza, the governor decided to take matters into his own hands and paid an unexpected visit to the hospital in the dead of night on Saturday.

Choosing to spend the night in the town, which serves as the headquarters of the Gwoza Local Government Area in southern Borno, Governor Zulum made it his routine to personally witness the realities faced by hospitals and schools during unconventional hours.

This midnight excursion was merely one of the governor’s numerous impromptu visits to hospitals conducted during the late hours.

During this particular visit, Governor Zulum extensively toured the Gwoza General Hospital to evaluate its functionality. He meticulously inspected each ward and examined the available facilities.

Regrettably, the governor’s expectations were far from met as he discovered the disappointing state of affairs within the hospital.

“It is unacceptable that a critical healthcare facility like this Gwoza General Hospital is deprived of basic amenities such as electricity. This situation compromises the quality of care provided to patients and hampers the efforts of our dedicated healthcare professionals. We are not here to trade blame, we are here to find solutions. Nobody brought to my knowledge the deplorable conditions of this place”, Zulum said in anger.

He added, “I will neither exonerate myself nor the local government authority. We (all) have failed to provide what is needed. However, I want to assure you (patients and the rest of the people) that insha’Allah, we will fix this, we will make the working environment here better than it is now.”