Zulum Unveils 70 Buses to Revolutionalise Commuting in Borno

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has embarked on a visionary mission to transform urban transportation within Borno State by unveiling a state-of-the-art fleet of 70 buses. This strategic initiative seeks to significantly alleviate the challenges faced by civil servants and the wider population in their daily commuting endeavors.

The newly introduced fleet of buses is set to become the backbone of the state’s metro transport system, addressing the longstanding issue of transportation infrastructure. By providing a more reliable and accessible means of transportation, Governor Zulum aims to enhance the overall quality of life for both government employees and the public.

In addition to the impressive bus fleet, Governor Zulum also took the opportunity to inaugurate a series of newly constructed structures and revitalized buildings at the terminus. These developments signify a commitment to not only improving transportation but also creating a more inviting and efficient environment for commuters.

This significant step in the realm of transportation and infrastructure underscores Governor Zulum’s dedication to enhancing the living conditions and working environments of the people of Borno State. It is expected that these measures will not only ease the daily challenges of commuting but also contribute to the economic and social development of the region.