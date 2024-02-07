Zulum Scraps Biometric Data Capture for Civil Servants in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has ordered for the biometric data of all staff employed in the state civil service to be captured before the end of February.

The governor also directed that other means of authenticating information from civil servants should be devised immediately.

Zulum gave the directive to the Head of Service, Barr. Mallam Fannami on Tuesday in Damasak town while interacting with teachers from Zanna Umarti Primary School and Government Secondary School.

“This issue of biometrics is becoming worrisome. Once someone has a BVN or NIN, I think it is okay. We have to stop these biometrics. Head of the service, you have to take note that all biometric exercises should be concluded before the end of February. From March 1st, no more biometric exercise,” Zulum said.

He added, “We have many methods of identifying duplication in the system. Once someone has a valid account number and BVN is linked, and has an NIN, any anomaly can be identified.”

He also said “Convey my approval to the Ministry of Finance and the biometric unit that all pending exercises should be concluded by the end of February.”

Zulum expressed dismay that the biometric exercise subjects civil servants to undue stress, particularly teachers who have to leave their duty posts in order to meet deadlines.