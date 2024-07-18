Zulum ‘s Son Not Arrested in India – Borno Govt

The Borno State government has described as false news the reports(not by Concise News) that Umara, one of the sons of Governor Babagana Zulum, was arrested for the alleged murder of an Indian.

Reports in circulation alleged that Umara, a student at a university in New Delhi, killed a Chinese national by smashing a bottle on his head for showing interest im a girl he liked.

Reacting, Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Zulum on New Media, denied the reports via a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Bundi, none of the governor’s sons “was either arrested or charged with any crime, or involved in any unlawful activities anywhere.”

Bundi urged the public to exercise caution when consuming and sharing information.

The statement said: “The Borno State Governor’s media unit‘s attention has been drawn to rumours circulating that the son of the Borno State Governor has been arrested for the alleged murder of some Indian citizen.

“This misinformation was published in an online blog, titled “Son of Borno State Governor Murders Someone In India—Politics.” The blog claimed that the Governor also travelled to India, attempting to use diplomatic status to resolve the matter.

“It is on record that Governor Babagana Zulum was on a one-month vacation in Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj and later travelled to Egypt to attend the annual ASUWAN forum conference in Cairo.

“The Media Unit would like to clarify and set the record straight that blogs have mischievously spread defamatory content without any speck of truth.”