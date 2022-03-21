Zulum Rejects Naming Of School Project After Him

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday outrightly rejected the naming of two blocks of hostel in his honour, at the Ramat Polytechnic in Maiduguri, which is owned by the State Government.

Zulum was at the polytechnic to commission the hostels for 1,500 students, which was recently renovated and reequipped by the State’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, using funds internally generated from the Polytechnic’s commercial activities.

The twin-project was named “Engr. Professor Babagana Umara Zulum male students’ hostel” but soon as it was announced, Zulum categorically declined.

“No, no, I will not allow any project named after me while I am in office. It should be after my tenure of office” the Governor said.

Also while reading a plaque he unveiled to commemorate the commissioning, Governor Zulum skipped the part his name was mentioned and instead said, “in commemoration of the commissioning of… male students’ hostel”.

Governor Zulum however paid glowing tribute to the Commissioner of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Dr. Babagana Mallambe Mustapha for remarkable turn around of the Polytechnic’s fortunes.

The Polytechnic has been under the Commissioner’s direct supervision since September 2021, when Governor Zulum suspended management of the school.

Zulum had undertaken an impromptu visit to the Polytechnic at which the Governor was disappointed with the state of affairs.

The Governor lamented that some facilities he knew well at the school, including laboratories, were no longer functional.

Zulum was rector of the Polytechnic from 2011 to 2015. He was also a student from 1986 to 1988 for National Diploma in Engineering, before going for Bachelors Degree, Masters, and PhD at the University of Maiduguri and University of Ibadan.

Governor Zulum is known to have open affection for Ramat Polytechnic, and as such, he had directed Dr. Mustapha to restore the school’s glory while the management was suspended for six months.

In those six months (September 2021 to March 2022), Commissioner Mustapha supervised the restoration of dysfunctional facilities at the Polytechnic and carried out renovation and expansion works on a number of existing projects, and improved general administration of the tertiary school for which he was loudly praised by the Governor.

Zulum commended deputy rectors and other management staff for supporting the commissioner and contributing to the gains recorded.q