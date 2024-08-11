Zulum Reappoints Baba Tiijjani As GM, BOTMA

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the reappointment of Engr Baba Shehu Tijjani as the substantive General Manager of Borno State Traffic Management Agency (BOTMA).

Engr Baba Shehu was a vehicle inspection officer at the defunct Ministry of Works and Transport between 1999 and 2007. He also served as fleet Manager of Dangote Cement Transport, Gboko, and later as General Manager from 2010 to 2016.

The re-appointed manager holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maiduguri; he was a lecturer at Ramat Polytechnic from 2007 to 2010.

Until his re-appointment, Engr Baba Shehu served as the General Manager of BOTMA from 8 August 2021 to 8 August 2024.

Borno’s Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani, announced the appointment in a statement released Saturday night.

The statement said Zulum congratulated the General Manager and expects more commitment and dedication to his duty.