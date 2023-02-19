Zulum, Others Promise Borno Votes For Tinubu

Thunderous crowd, amongst them thousands of supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday converged on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to attend a campaign rally in support of APC’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Prior to Saturday’s rally, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had paid a courtesy visit on the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, shortly after

Tinubu arrived Maiduguri on Friday night and was received at the airport by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, and many APC stalwarts.

At Saturday’s rally, Tinubu said Borno did something different in the style he was well received in different corners of Maiduguri.

The presidential candidate promised to tackle problems confronting the state with special focus on creating jobs to take care of youths.

Governor Zulum in his remark persuaded citizens, recalling how the APC led federal government under President Buhari transformed the security situation across Borno State, noting that Tinubu would build on that and make Borno better.

“Tinubu would uphold the trust the people of Borno would repose in him by electing him president next Saturday”, Zulum said as he expressed gratitude to the people of Borno State for coming out in high numbers.

Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Shettima, also thanked residents and promised better days ahead under a Tinubu presidency.

He also pledged that when given the mandate by electing Tinubu as President, the lingering and much talked about oil exploration along the lake Chad Basin would be revisited and ensured its actualization, as, according to him, resumption of the oil exploration in the region will not only generate income, but also provide job opportunities to the teaming youths and women in the state and North East sub region.

Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, who spoke, praised residents for the manner they honoured Tinubu.

Badaru said Borno had proved to be a new lead in high turnout during APC’s presidential campaigns.

Former Governors Maina Ma’aji Lawan and Ali Modu Sheriff, strongly appealed for votes, saying it was pay back time by the people of Borno State for Tinubu’s choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of Senator Kashim Shettima and Borno First Lady, Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum, in separate remarks also thanked residents for high turn out. They appealed for votes during all forthcoming elections.

Before all the speakers, Borno State APC Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, at the beginning of the rally, assured Tinubu that come February 25, Borno people would vote APC candidates from top to bottom.

The rally was attended by National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s deputy national chairman, north- senator Abubakar Kyari alongside some national executives, Governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa, Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, AbdulKarim Lawan, as well as several party stalwarts including former Governors Ali Modu Sheriff, Maina Maaji Lawan, former Deputy Governors, APC candidates and chieftains.

… At Shehu’s palace, Zulum said Tinubu is “ours”

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was earlier at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar Elkanemi, for courtesy call.

“Tinubu’s relationship with the people of Borno dates back 20 years. He has on several occasions sympathized with us”, Zulum said.

“Your Royal Highness (Shehu of Borno), our presidential flag bearer is in Borno for a campaign rally, it is however, a tradition to pay you homage and seek fatherly blessing before proceeding to the campaign rally”, the governor added.

.. Borno’s visit home coming, Tinubu tells Shehu

The APC’s presidential candidate, Tinubu, said his visit to Borno State is a home coming

“I am home, I am part of this home” Tinubu said.

Tinubu visited the Shehu’s palace in company of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, governors and party chieftains.