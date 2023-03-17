Zulum Opens Community Islamiyya School, Grants N5m

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Thursday unveiled a community Islamiyya school built by the state government.

Named “Salmanul Farisi Islamic School, the two-story institution has 27 classrooms, a conference room and 6 offices.

The school is located at Kofa Biyu, Gamboru Liberty ward in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

The governor at the commissioning announced a donation of five million naira as government’s contributions to community-based generation of funding for managing the school.

The Zulum administration has in less than four years constructed more than 24 public primary and secondary mega schools across the 27 Local Government Areas of the State.

… To add skills centre

Also during the unveiling, Governor Zulum announced a plan to establish a skills acquisition centre for the Islamiyya school where students can combine Islamic knowledge with vocational skills and become self-reliant.

Zulum’s administration has built seven skills acquisition centres spread across seven Local Government Areas in the central, south and northern parts of Borno State.

The projects are sited at Muna, Magumeri, Hawul, Dikwa, Mafa, Monguno, Biu and Kwaya Kusar.