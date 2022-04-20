Zulum Launches Food Aid For 100,000 Residents In MMC, Jere

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has launched the distribution of relief items to 100,000 residents in Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere Local Government Areas.

Zulum performed the brief flag-off ceremony at the premises of the Borno State Mechanical Workshop in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

The Governor made a symbolic presentation of bags of food items, wrappers, and cash to male and female households, each, with children and other family members that made up approximately 10 people.

Zulum explained that the distribution was to provide relief to youth and some vulnerable population who could not yet get access to their farmland.

“Many of our younger ones and some vulnerable people cannot still have access to the agricultural land, and that has informed the decision of the Borno State Government to continue to provide the relief items to the most needy persons in the State.” Zulum said.

Speaking at the occasion, the State Chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori applauded the Governor for his intervention to the less privileged.

The Governor was accompanied to the occasion by the Deputy Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Engr. Abdullahi Askira, Majority Leader of the House, Dige Mohammed, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Professor Isa Marte Hussaini, Commissioners, heads of parastatals among others.