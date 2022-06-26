Zulum Joins Leaders As Governor Sule’s Son Marries In Keffi

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Saturday, in a grand gathering in Keffi, joined Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, Chairman, Dangote group of companies Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and other leaders across Nigeria to witness the wedding ceremony of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule’s son.

The Wedding Fatiha of Hassan A. A. Sule and his bride Salamatu Muhammad Odeh, was held at the Palace of the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III.

The Governor travelled to Nasarawa a day after his arrival from Egypt, after series of official engagements, and a meeting with the Vice President to submit a report on technical report on North-East Refugees repatriation, a committee that Zulum Chairs.

The National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Deputy Chairman (North) Abubakar Kyari, Governors of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Prince Adedapo Abiodun of Ogun States were among top dignitaries that graced the occasion.

Others that attended the wedding included members of the National Assembly, former Governors, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa, Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State and traditional rulers, top Government functionaries, amongst others.