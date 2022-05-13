Zulum Joins Adamu, Lawan, Others As Kyari’s Daughter Weds In Abuja

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum alongside the National Chairman, All Progressive Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan were among top dignitaries on Friday when Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari gave out his daughter in marriage.

The Wedding Fatiha took place at the National mosque in Abuja shortly after Jumma’at prayers.

The bride, Ameena Abubakar Kyari, was married to Musa Adamu Aliyu (Bappa), son of Ambassador Adamu Aliyu, the Wali of Katagum.

Other top dignitaries that graced the occasion included Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, and former Governor of Nasarawa State Sen. Umaru Tanko Almakura.

From Borno State, the Senator representing Borno south at the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Borno State Chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, as well as the former Commissioner of Agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba, joined Zulum to the Wedding Fatiha.