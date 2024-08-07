Zulum Inaugurates Nguro-Soye 500 Housing Estate, Resettles 10 Communities

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Tuesday commissioned 500 houses built by his administration at Nguro-Soye, a community in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

The Nguro-Soye resettlement houses have public facilities such as schools, a primary healthcare centre, water facilities and other basic needs.

The houses and about 1,000 shelters were constructed for over 1,100 households from about 10 communities displaced by the over one decade of insurgency.

The communities are Burari, Adamri, Zaramri and Mairamri of Soye town; Dambiya, Shaan I, Shaan II, Makintari, Bulbulin Ngaura and Diwa Ngaura of Jodri town.

Zulum said in addition to the houses, each of the 1,100 heads of the households was given N50,000 cash and essential items such as mats, mattresses, mosquito nets, beans, seedlings and agrochemicals; while their wives received N25,000 each.

While enumerating the several reconstruction projects in Bama Local Government Area, Zulum reiterated his resolve to close IDP camps in the state.

“As part of our commitment to rebuilding Borno better and stronger, we aim to close all camps by the end of 2026. Since 2019, we have reconstructed Bama township, Banki, Nguro Soye and Mallam Chelumri. “Currently, we are also rebuilding Darul Jamal with 500 houses under construction along with other social utilities,” the governor said.

“Reconstruction efforts are ongoing in Tarmua Town, and block moulding will soon begin ahead of the reconstruction of Kumshe, Mayanti and Bula Yobe. Additionally, Phase II of Bama township’s reconstruction, targeting 2,000 houses in two years, is also in progress.”

The governor further stated, “Today’s resettlement of these 10 communities is significant in moving closer to closing the IDP camps in the already congested Bama township.”