Zulum Inaugurates 25th Mega School

Expansion of Education Infrastructure

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has kicked off his second term by laying the foundation for the construction of a mega-size secondary school in Gamboru ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. This initiative marks the 25th mega school project launched under the Zulum administration, showcasing the government’s commitment to enhancing access to quality education in the state.

A Remarkable Achievement

During his first term, Governor Zulum’s administration successfully constructed 24 mega schools across Borno State, with a particular focus on technical education. Additionally, over 108 existing primary and secondary schools were rehabilitated, and approximately 1,000 classrooms were built. These efforts have significantly improved the educational infrastructure in the state, creating conducive learning environments for students.

Bridging the Education Gap

The newly laid foundation for the 25th mega school in Gamboru will consist of 30 classrooms and aims to cater to 900 students during regular school sessions. Governor Zulum highlighted the significance of the school in providing immediate enrollment access to children who previously had to travel long distances to attend secondary schools. The governor called on residents to ensure that their children are enrolled in the school upon completion, emphasizing the importance of maximizing the benefits of this educational facility.

Inauguration of the mega school in Gamboru is a testament to the governor’s commitment to bridging the education gap in Borno State. With the government’s plan to introduce an afternoon school system, the new facility will be able to accommodate a total of 1,800 students, as each class can accommodate 60 students per session. This initiative will create more opportunities for learning and further enhance the education sector in the state.