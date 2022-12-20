Zulum Hailed For Sustaining Arabic School

But for the incredible support coming from Borno State’s Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, the Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala, owned by the Federal Government, will not be operating successfully.

That was the testimony of the school’s Director General, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim at a function on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Professor Ibrahim spoke at the 39th annual national conference of the Nigeria Association of Teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies (NATAIS), held during this year’s International World Arabic Day celebration.

The three-day conference, which was declared opened by Governor Zulum, had the theme “Politics and Citizens’ Welfare in Nigeria: The Role of Arabic and Islamic Studies”.

It was organized through collaboration between NATAIS and the Nigeria Arabic Language Village, headquartered in Ngala, but currently operating from Maiduguri. New academic books, authored by the organizers, were launched during the event.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me make it clear to you all, if not for the intervention of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Nigerian Arabic Language Village wouldn’t have been in operation by now. He (Zulum) has given us all that we needed to operate as a citadel of knowledge enhancing the teaching and learning of the Arabic language” the Director General declared.

The D-G’s position were supported by the Vice Chancellor of University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, who was represented by the DVC administration, Prof. Mohammed Laminu Mele; and a former Vice Chancellor of the same University, Prof. Abubakar Mustapha who presented a keynote address.

Both academics praised Governor Zulum’s commitment to educational development in Borno State.

The Chief Launcher, Muhammad Ibrahim Babangida, who was represented by the Vice Chancellor, of Borno State University, Professor Umar Kyari Sandabe announced a donation of two million.

… Zulum donates N10m on new books

Governor Zulum during the event, announced 10 million naira (N10m) donation to launch copies of the books published by NATAIS in collaboration with the Nigerian Arabic Language Village and the annual magazine with N10m.

… Zulum, others receive awards

The event, during one of its highlights, had presentation of awards in three categories: staff awards, fellowship awards and merit awards to some prominent Nigerians by the Nigeria Association of Teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies (NATAIS).

Governor Zulum was specially honoured for his relentless support for the development of education in Borno State, which include the promotion of Arabic language.

NATAIS’ President, Professor Musa Adesina AbdulRaheem presented Governor Zulum’s award.

“This award is to appreciate what you (Governor Zulum) have done, and at the same time, urge you to keep doing the good works not only to promote the twin disciplines of Arabic and Islamic Studies, but also to encourage teaching and learning them in all institutions of learning. We are proud of you and pray that Allah should continue to crown your efforts with brilliant success” Professor AbdulRaheem said.

Aside Zulum, eminent personalities contributing to Arabic education were honoured.

They included, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Shiekh Sheriff Ibrahim Saleh, the Grand Khadi of Borno State, Hon. Justice Umar Ramat Mika’il, Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar and Shiekh Yusuf Imam.

The event had in attendance,,” Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Barrister Mohammed Tahir Monguno, APC’s House of Reps candidate for Marte, Monguno and Nganzai, Engr Bukar Talba, Commissioners, other top Government officials and academics.