Zulum Gives Borno Business Owners N100m

Governor Babagana Zulum was in Bama town on Friday to unveil three capital projects one of which was constructed by the member representing Bama, Ngala and Kala-Balge at the House of Representatives, Dr Zainab Gimba.

Zulum opened Bama Central Mosque, a government lodge, and a skill acquisition centre which was built by Dr Zainab Gimba.

The governor alongside the Shehus of Bama and Dikwa, emirs of Gwoza and Askira, took part at the first post-commissioning juma’at service.

Thousands of indigenes of Bama including elders and community leaders, members of the business community, religious leaders, politicians and other stakeholders also attended the juma’at prayers.

… Gives business owners’ ₦‎100m

Zulum, while in Bama, released ₦‎100 million to business owners for stimulation of economic activities as the town struggles to recover from previous years of Boko Haram occupation, mass destructions and killings.

About 1,030 business owners benefited from Zulum’s intervention.

10 beneficiaries who were medium size entrepreneurs received ₦‎1 million each, and 20 others received ₦‎500,000 each.

100 small-size business owners each received ₦‎200,000, another 300 business owners got ₦‎100,000 and 600 micro-size business owners went away with ₦‎50,000 each.

… Zulum campaigns in Bama, receives PDP officials

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum on same Friday led APC stakeholders to a campaign rally in Bama where thousands of supporters stormed a township stadium, venue of the rally.

The governor received thousands of decampees that included some ward executives from PDP and SDP and house of assembly aspirants from both parties.

Zulum traveled to Bama in company of APC’s candidate for Borno Central, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, member representing Bama, Ngala and Kala-Balge, Dr Zainab Gimba, members of the State House of Assembly for Bama Central and Gulumba Woloji.

The governor was hosted by transitional chairman of Bama Local Government Area, Grema Terab.