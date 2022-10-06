Zulum Extends Borno Teachers’ Retirement To 65 Years

… Renews appeal cmte over disengaged teachers

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved an extension of teachers retirement age from 60 to 65 years in Borno State.

The governor announced the upward review on Wednesday in Maiduguri, to commemorate the 2022 edition of World Teachers Day.

Borno State Commissioner for Education, Engineer Lawan Abba Wakilbe, represented the governor at a ceremony on this year’s celebration which was marked with the theme: “Transformation of Education Begins With The Teachers”.

Zulum explained that his office has already written Borno State House of Assembly seeking legislation to back the extension of teachers’ years of service from 35 to 40 years and retirement from 60 to 65 years.

The governor also announced the reconstitution of a previously existing appeal committee, with a fresh mandate to look into claims by some teachers who were disengaged during some verification exercises by committees over issues of ghost teachers, fake appointments, lack of required qualification amongst other issues.

The appeal committee was asked to re-examine merits of claims by affected teachers to determine those eligible for reabsorption into the teaching services.

The governor also promised to look into areas of gaps in the State’s Education Laws as they affect the welfare of teachers and towards the domestication of some Federal laws which benefit teachers in Borno State.

Excited by Governor Zulum’s policies that improve the welfare of its members, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Borno State chapter, announced a special NUT award to Professor Zulum in appreciation.

The NUT’s chairman in the state, Comrade Jibrin Mohammed, who disclosed this during the World Teachers Day ceremony said the award was in recognition of Professor Zulum’s enormous uplifting of teachers’ welfare across the state.

The chairman announced that the union hopes to confer the award on November 28, 2022, at the NUT’s delegate conference scheduled to hold in Maiduguri.

Also speaking at the occasion, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Borno State, Comrade Inuwa Yusuf, praised Governor Zulum’s administration for enhancing the welfare of workers.

He however appealed for the government to organize another round of training for over 7000 teachers designated for further training.

On his part, Chairman of Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Bulama Kagu, urged teachers to be more dedicated to work.

Highlights of the occasion was the NUT’s presentation of an award of encouragement to Borno State Commissioner for Education and to the Provost of Sir Kashim College of Education Maiduguri, Dr Abba Mala, for their outstanding services as public office holders.