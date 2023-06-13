Zulum Empowers Farmers With Tractors, Subsidized Fertilizer

Tractors for Farmers’ Cooperatives

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum took a significant step towards empowering farmers in Borno State by approving the release of 312 tractors for allocation to farmers’ cooperatives.

The tractors were provided on loan at a 50% discount from the market price, making them more accessible to the agricultural community.

The Governor announced this decision during a ceremony held at the state’s farm center located in Jere Local Government Area.

However, Governor Zulum set conditions for the allocation, requiring each ward to form an agricultural cooperative society with a membership of at least five and a maximum of ten individuals.

Furthermore, the tractors were not permitted to be sold or used outside of Borno State, ensuring that they would directly benefit the local farming community.

Subsidized Fertilizer for Enhanced Crop Production

In addition to the tractor allocation, Governor Zulum launched the sale of subsidized fertilizer to farmers for use during the upcoming 2023 cropping season.

The Governor directed that the bags of fertilizer be distributed to deserving farmers at a discounted rate of less than 25% of the actual market price.

To support this initiative, the State Government procured over 100 trucks of blended NPK fertilizers, ensuring a sufficient supply for farmers to acquire at significantly lower prices than the prevailing market rates.

Governor Zulum emphasized that the government’s aim is to facilitate the success of farmers by making high-quality fertilizers more affordable and accessible.

Commitment to Agricultural Development

Governor Zulum highlighted the ongoing commitment of the Borno State Government to agricultural development.

He mentioned that his administration had procured over 312 plowing and harrowing facilities, while the previous administration, led by then-Governor Kashim Shettima, procured more than 1000 tractors.

These investments in agricultural machinery and resources aim to boost productivity and strengthen the agricultural sector in the state.

By empowering farmers with essential tools and providing them with subsidized fertilizers, the government is actively supporting their efforts and contributing to the overall economic growth of the region.