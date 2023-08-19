Zulum Donates N10m To Injured Soldiers

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the release of 10 million naira as a relief package to soldiers wounded during battles in Borno.

The relief package was a fulfilment of a pledge by Governor Zulum two months ago at a Sallah launch organised by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Borno State Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman A Tar assisted by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Barrister Mustapha Ali Busuguma delivered the Governor’s message to the GOC 7 Div. Maiduguri Major General Peter Malla who received on behalf of the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai.