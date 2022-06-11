Zulum Decorates ADC With New Rank, Calls Him Dedicated

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has decorated his Aide de Camp, Ashigar Baba Kulubu, with the new rank of Deputy Superintendant of Police.

The governor, who was assisted by Borno State Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar, described the ADC as a dedicated officer. The governor noted that the promotion is a result of hard work, commitment and tireless effort exhibited by the ADC.

Zulum congratulated the ADC and charged him to continue discharging his duties diligently.

The decoration followed the approval of Police Service Commission on 16 May, 2022.

Ashigar Baba Kulbu joined the service of the Nigerian Police on 31 December 2016 and passed out in 2017. He was posted in January 2018 to Damaturu where he served for one year on probation.

DSP Kulbu was transferred to Maiduguri in December 2018 and was appointed ADC to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on 29 May, 2019.

The brief ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, security chiefs in the state and other top government officials.