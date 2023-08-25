Zulum At 54: Aides Unveil 4th Compendium to Celebrate Governor’s Birthday

As they did in the previous years, media aides and social media associates on Friday unveiled the “4th Verdict”, a 270-page compendium to celebrate the 54th birthday of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Zulum was born on August 25, 1969 which makes him 54 years old today.

The “4th Verdict” is a “compendium of published news reports and analyses, features, columns, commentaries, discourses and selected speeches” compiled during the fourth year of Governor Zulum.

The compendium also contains on page 199, “The Complete Tenure Report”, detailing all the projects, programmes and policies which the governor carried out during his first term from May 29, 2019 to May 29, 2023.

Editor-In-Chief of the compendium, Malam Isa Gusau, announced the unveiling through a statement issued on Friday morning.

“Today, we are happy to make public our fourth compendium to commemorate the 54th birthday of our very tough but kind-hearted boss, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum. In the previous years, we published the “First Verdict” in August 2020, the “Second Verdict” in August 2021, the “3rd Verdict” in August 2022 and now, the “4th Verdict” in August 2023,” Gusau stated.

The Editor-In-Chief noted that “while each of the publications captured yearly activities of the Governor from May of the previous year to May of the new year, the editorial team chose to be unveiling the publications every 25th of August to uniquely celebrate Governor Zulum’s birthdays”.

Giving an insight into the latest edition of the compendium, Gusau said the “4th Verdict” has 21 thematic sections which include The Humanitarian; Security News & Discourse; Reconstruction & Resettlement; Transport, Infrastructure & Energy; Education; Healthcare; Agriculture; Water Resources & Environment; ﻿﻿﻿Religion, Culture & Festivities; Budget, Economic Planning & Commerce; Appointments, Civil Service & Vocations; Governance & Zulum’s Unusual Approach; Witnesses to Service Delivery; The Deputy Governor; The First Lady & Women Affairs; Awards, Tributes & Special Occasions; Foreign, Inter-governmental & Development Partnerships; Some Sayings Of Zulum; Politics (The 2023 Elections); 5th Presidential Visit & Commissioning; Second Term Inauguration; The Complete Tenure Report (with statistical Summary, Infographics & some projects’ photos).”

He also said the “4th Verdict” editorial is titled, ‘The Complete Tenure Report on Page 199’ which gives readers some details on what to expect from the report.

The Editor-In-Chief thanked and commended all members of the editorial team whose names are listed on page five of the compendium.

“Members of the editorial team put in so much work as they have done in all the previous publications. The compendium is a product of thorough monthly compilations for 12 consecutive months by a group of highly dedicated and passionate persons,” Gusau said.

… Digital copies available on demand

The statement said digital editions of all the publications: “First Verdict”, “Second Verdict”, “3rd Verdict” and “4th Verdict” will henceforth be made available on demand.

“The digital editions are heavy and can’t be easily uploaded on social media sites. While we plan to upload them to a website for free downloads, at the moment, we will be happy to email digital copies to verifiable individuals and organisations who make demand for them. We will also be happy to send digital copies through other online means. We also welcome those who may like to visit the press unit of the Government House in Maiduguri to directly copy the files as well as those who may want to send hard drives for the publications to be copied and sent to them.” Gusau explained.