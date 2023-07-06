Zulum Appoints Professor Bello As Borno Internal Revenue Service Boss

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the appointment of Associate Professor Bello Alhaji Ibrahim as Executive Chairman of Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

The appointment was announced via a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau.

Until today’s appointment, Bello was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Borno Renaissance Micro Finance Bank, a position he held from December 2019.

55-year old associate professor, Bello, who hails from Maiduguri, holds PhD, MSc and Bachelors Degree all in Economics from the University of Maiduguri, Gusau said.

Associate Professor Bello is a consummate teacher, researcher, banker, economist and expert on advising, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of multi sectoral community projects of the world Bank, the statement noted.

Gusau recalled that Associate Professor Bello began his working career at the Borno State Hospitals Management Board. He was personnel officer from 1992 to 1993.

He moved to Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, as an academic staff from 1993 to the year, 2000.

He joined the Unity Bank PLC as operations manager from 2000 to 2007.

He rejoined the academics in 2007 as an academic staff of the University of Maiduguri where he worked from 2007 to 2015.

Bello later moved to Northwest University in Kano also as an academic staff and was there from 2015 to 2019.

In December 2019, Bello joined Borno State University as an academic staff.