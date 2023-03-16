Zulum Aids 4,000 Borno Residents

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday travelled to Izge, a community in Gwoza Local Government located on the fringes of Sambisa forest in the southern part of Borno.

Zulum during the visit, supervised the sharing of thousands of wrappers and shaddas to over 4,000 female and male residents of Izge.

In addition to the social support, the governor directed the renovation and equipping of Izge Primary Health Centre, and the fencing of Primary and Secondary Schools in the community.

“We are here basically to support our brothers and sisters in Izge to provide humanitarian support and to examine the capability of the institutions in this town, especially the school, the hospital and other public structures”, Zulum said.

… Six patrol vehicles for Izge

The governor directed the release of six patrol vehicles to enhance security around Izge.

The vehicles include: three for the military and three for volunteers made up of civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes who fight alongside the military.

… Road for Izge

Governor Zulum announced his approval for the construction of a road linking Izge to some towns.

“We want to construct the road from here (Izge) to Gwoza through Bita and from here (Izge) to our own side of Gulak (in Adamawa State) insha’Allah”, the Governor said.

… To resettle Yamtake, Bita, Modube

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum during his Wednesday trip to Izge, announced a plan to resettle displaced residents of Yamtake, Bita and Modube communities in different parts of Gwoza Local Government Area.

Zulum however, explained that all relocations will not be compulsory as IDPs reserve rights not be resettled.

The governor was accompanied on the trip by the senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume, a member of House of Reps representing Gwoza, Chibok and Damboa, Ahmad Usman Jaha, and the House of Representative-elect, Engr. Bukar Talba, Commissioner of Housing and Energy, Yuguda Saleh Vungas and some prominent indigenes of Izge community.