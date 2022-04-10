Zoning: Keyamo Shades PDP, Says Party Divided Along Ethnic Lines

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has slammed those who accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of dividing the country along ethnic lines.

In a post on social media, Keyamo stated that such people are now finding it difficult to manage the ethnic diversity of their party.

He said, “Those who criticise us that we’ve divided Nigeria along ethnic lines can’t manage the ethnic diversity of their own party; in seeking for their Presidential ticket, they have now divided their own party along ethnic lines. Those who cannot rescue themselves want to rescue Nigeria.”

His post comes amid uncertainty in the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, concerning the region it will zone its presidential ticket to for the 2023 election.

While many believe it should be zoned to the South, some politicians from the north, however, feel otherwise.

This has seen former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Governor of Sokoto Aminu Tambuwal, both from the north, showing interest in clinching the party’s ticket.