Zidane Makes Demand To Join New Club

Former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has reportedly demanded two signings from Paris Saints-Germain before he would join the French Ligue 1 champions.

According to Sport, Zidane, who is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as PSG manager, has already named his top two transfer targets this summer.

The first of which is Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of June.

Man United paid a then-world record fee of £89 million to re-sign Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

However, the France World Cup winner endured an underwhelming return to Old Trafford, often failing to make an impact on the pitch.

Despite this, Zidane is interested in bringing the midfielder to the Parc Des Princes to bring some creativity to the midfield.

The second player shortlisted is Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele is another member of the France squad, which became world champions in 2018 and is set to be released this summer by Barcelona.

The 25-year-old winger has suffered numerous injury problems during his time at Camp Nou.

However, Dembele would be an ideal replacement for Angel Di Maria, who will depart PSG on a free transfer.

