Yusuf Orders Arrest of Deposed Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has ordered the immediate arrest of the former Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for creating tension in the state.

The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor.

In a statement issued by Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson to the Governor, it was confirmed that the new Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, arrived at the palace in the company of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other top government functionaries at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, 25th May 2024.

As the Chief Security Officer of the state, the governor has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys.